Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): While reaching out to Kashmiri youth on Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the young people of the Valley's future does not lie in guns and stones but rather they should focus on acquiring knowledge and sharpening their skills to become well-known professionals.

After inaugurating multiple projects at Rajbhawan Srinagar, Shah addressed the gathering and claimed that those who gave firearms and stones to Kashmiri youth were never well-wishers of the Valley's young people.

"Guns and stones are not the path to the future for Kashmiri youth. Pick up your laptops and move on since there are several prospects in the vast Indian and international marketplaces. We are eagerly awaiting your ability. I urge Kashmiri youth to participate in the transformation," Shah said.

He claimed Kashmir had seen a significant transformation in recent years. "Explosions, strikes, and school closings have all been put under control, and peace has been established. 1.88 billion tourists visited Kashmir in 2022. Many people complained to him about not being able to get cabs on his previous visit to Kashmir," he said, adding, "After a thorough security check, I make sure everyone has the right to own a cab. There used to be a law that only those whose dads or grandfathers owed cabs were eligible for new taxis, but this is no longer the case."

The Home Minister added that in order to handle the massive influx of tourists, hotel room capacity will be increased across the Valley three times over the next five years. Taking a dig at dynasty rule, he said, "Gandhi's, Abdullah's, and the Muftis' were allowed to have a thriving democracy at the grassroots level. "Panchayat elections were never conducted here for 70 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonstrated the resolve necessary to bring about change by taking action to guarantee that Panchayat elections are held in J&K and that democracy is extended to every hamlet there," he said.

For the first time, he claimed, the people of J&K are profiting from several modest initiatives. "Farmers haven't received any money in their accounts in the last 70 years, but 12.43 lakh farmers in J&K now receive Rs 6,000 annually." He said that while money was never an issue in J&K, it would never reach the deserving person and would be wasted owing to unprecedented corruption. He said that "politicians from J&K bought lavish homes abroad and would spend winters there every year."

According to Shah, Kashmir now has prestigious institutions like the AIIMS, IIM, and IIT, and its residents are benefiting from this. The Home Minister declared that Srinagar's Dal Lake and Tatoo Ground will be Kashmir's top tourist destinations, drawing visitors from all across India. Taking a dig at PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and vice president of the National Conference, Omar Abdullah, the G20 event was a huge success thanks to the personal efforts of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. "The change that took place in Kashmir over the years had to be showcased at a global level, and the G20 became the best platform," he added.