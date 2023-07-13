J&K: 3 non-local labourers shot at, injured in south Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar: Militants on Thursday evening shot at and injured three non-local labourers in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. An official said that the attackers shot at and injured three non-local labourers in the Gagran area of the district.

He said the trio identified as Anwal Thoker, Heerlal and Pantoo were shifted to District Hospital Shopian for treatment from where they were shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in Srinagar. Visuals received by ETV Bharat from the spot showed locals rushing the injured labourers to the hospital. Soon after the attack security forces cordoned off the area and a massive manhunt was launched to trace the attackers.

Pertinently, this is the third attack on non-locals and minorities in Kashmir this year. On February 26, a Kashmiri Pandit working as a security guard at a bank was shot dead by militants at Achen in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Over three months later on May 29, Deepu, a resident of Udhampur, who was working at a private circus mela at an amusement park, was shot dead near Jagland Mandi in Anantnag town.

The valley has witnessed attacks against Kashmiri pandits and non-local labourers in the last few years even as police claim that nearly all militants have been eliminated and terrorism is on its last legs in the valley.

