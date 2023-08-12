NO CURBS INTERNET BLOCKADE ON INDEPENDENCE DAY IN KASHMIR SAYS DIVISIONAL COMMISSIONER

Srinagar: There will be no restrictions in the Kashmir Valley on the eve of Independence Day and internet services will also work smoothly, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said on Saturday.

Talking to the media, Biduri said that all the arrangements have been finalized for the peaceful celebration of Independence Day. He added that the venue of the main event in Srinagar has been changed from SK Stadium to the historic Bakshi Stadium due to lack of space as this year the administration is expecting a huge participation of people in the event.

Bidhuri also invited people to attend the Tiranga rally on Sunday from the Botanical Garden at 6 in the morning and also appealed to them to attend the main event on August 15, saying that there is no pass needed at all. "It is an open invitation for all," he said. He said that requisite security and other measures have been taken to ensure a smooth conduct of 77th Independence celebrations across Kashmir.

Meanwhile, ahead of Independence Day, the Army on Saturday inaugurated a vital causeway near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district in a bid to improve access to essential services in the area. An Army official said that the Indian Army proudly dedicated a crucial causeway in Gagar Hill Village in Boniyar tehsil of Uri, north Kashmir, to the people of forward areas of Boniyar in a gesture of unity and progress.

The causeway, connecting remote villages along the LoC, signifies a transformative gift to the forward areas of Kashmir just ahead of the 77th Independence Day celebrations, he said. With unwavering determination, the Indian Army undertook a rapid 13-day construction project to address the pressing need for improved infrastructure, he added.

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF jawan dies of suicide in Awantipora