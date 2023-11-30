Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid an uproar against the derogatory post by a non-local student at NIT Srinagar against the Prophet of Islam, Director General of Police, R R Swain on Thursday warned against street protests, he said were “aimed at disturbing the age-old communal harmony” in Kashmir. Addressing a press conference in Jammu, the DGP J&K said that “given the prevailing situation in Kashmir, we thought it necessary to share our points with the people”.

“Jammu and Kashmir Police holds the Prophet in high regard and we won't allow people to hurt the sentiment. This is our legal duty and nobody should have any doubt about this,” the DGP J&K said. “But at the same time, any miscreant wont be allowed to hurt the religious sentiments,” he added. He said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police “being the custodian of law will abide by the law”.

“We appeal the people not to fall prey and become puppets at the hands of the miscreants' ill designs. Communal harmony has been the age old tradition of Kashmir,” he said. The DGP's presser comes amid an uproar in the valley against blasphemous post by a non-local student at NIT Srinagar. DGP Swain said that the police will take the case against the accused “to logical conclusion”.

He however warned against street protests against the incident. “Don't allow vested interests to exploit the protests for their own benefit. People should be alert about such elements. Taking the matter to the streets and rioting and disturbing the communal harmony will not work,” he said. The blasphemous post by the student Prathamesh Shinde has triggered sporadic protests at educational institutions in the valley prompting the authorities to suspend class work.

Authorities at NIT Srinagar on Thursday announced winter vacation in a bid to nip student protest in the bud. Police on Wednesday said that they have registered a case into taken cognizance of the incident of uploading of “sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by one student of NIT Srinagar”.