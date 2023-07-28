NINE KG NARCOTICS RECOVERED ALONG LOC IN RAJOURI

Rajouri: A joint team of security forces on Friday recovered around nine kg of narcotics during an operation launched along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jhangar area of Nowshera sub division in Rajouri.

The operation was carried out jointly by Jammu and Kashmir police, Indian Army and BSF on the basis of a specific intelligence input that had been received. Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Amritpal Singh said they had got some specific intelligence input and on the basis of which an operation was launched in the LoC area of Jhangar in Nowshera sector.

The operation was carried out by police, Army unit of the area and BSF, Singh said. During the operation, the entire area was cordoned off and searches were conducted extensively. A total of five packets of narcotics weighing 8.960 kg was recovered and taken into possession, he added. Also, police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) in Nowshera police station. Further investigation into the matter is underway, Singh said.

According to Singh along with the investigation, process is on for undertaking the necessary legal formalities. "The recovery of the consignment of narcotics along the LoC indicates at a possible attempt to cross the LoC that has however been foiled", he said.

Earlier this month, the BSF recovered two kg heroin after it was dropped by a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Tarn Taran district in Punjab. Troops guarding the border heard the sound of the consignment being dropped and intervened.

Few weeks back, the BSF in a joint operation with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recovered 11 packets of heroin worth Rs 55 crore from Barmer region in Rajasthan.