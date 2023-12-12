Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As many as 333 players will go under the hammer at the Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2024 auction, which will be held in Dubai on December 19. It will be the first time the auction is being conducted outside of India.

Nine Jammu and Kashmir's players have registered for the auction and will go under the gravel. The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) is represented by nine players, of whom five are bowlers: Manit Singh Jasrotia, Basit Bashir, Waseem Bashir, Mujtaba Yousuf, and Rasikh Salam Dar.

The other four are all-round players: Vivrant Sharma, Nasir Lone, Abid Mushtaq, and Shubham Singh Pundir. Remarkably, none of them have received a national cap yet.

Dar has played three matches for Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in 2019. These players from Jammu and Kashmir have already participated in tryouts with IPL teams and are being auctioned for their base price of Rs 20 lakh. Up to 30 of the 77 slots on the list, which was made public by the BCCI on Monday, are designated for overseas players. The auction 2:30 PM IST.

In the auction list right-arm pacer Manit Singh Jasrotia is placed at number 303, left-arm pacer Basit Bashir is placed at 270, right-arm medium pacer Waseem Bashir is placed at 271; left-arm medium fast bowler Mujtaba Yousuf is placed at 312; and right-arm medium pacer Rasikh Salam Dar is placed at 58.

All-rounders Shubham Singh Pundir, Nasir Lone, Abid Mushtaq, and Vivrant Sharma are placed at 49, 209, 213 and 221 on the list, respectively. Nasir is a fast bowling all-rounder, who can hit balls over the covers with ease, while Vivrant is a batting all-rounder, who can bowl leg-break.

Abid, also known as Ravindra Jadeja of Kashmir, bowls slow-left arm orthodox and can finish games for his team. Shubham Singh Pundir, current captain of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team, is a middle-order southpaw, who can occasionally bowl slow left arm orthodox.