NIA SUMMONS TOP KASHMIR ISLAMIC SCHOLAR MAULANA REHMATULLAH QASMI IN AL HUDA EDUCATION TRUST CASE

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned a top Islamic scholar at a noted seminary in north Kashmir's Bandipora district in an alleged funding activities of another seminary in Rajouri district, locals inputs said on Wednesday. According to the local inputs, Maulana Rehmatullah Mir Qasmi, rector Darul Aloom Reheemiya in Bandipora has been summoned by the federal probe agency for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged funding activities of the Al Huda Education Trust (AHET) in Rajouri.

It is learnt that the NIA has asked Maulana Qasmi to appear at its camp office in Srinagar today. Sources said that the summon is part of the agency's ongoing probe into the alleged the financial transactions and activities of the AHET, Rajouri. Al Huda Education Trust, based in Rajouri, has come under scrutiny for its alleged involvement in certain financial activities that have raised concerns among security agencies.

Also read: Terror funding case: NIA raids multiple locations across J&K

The NIA probe deals with the nature and extent of the activities. Pertinently, the NIA had in Oct. last year arrested Mohammad Ameer Shamshi, chairperson of Al Huda Educational Trust (AHET) of Rajouri in in an alleged terror funding case. Shamsi was arrested during raids at 18 locations in J&K including Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Bandipora, Shopian, Pulwama, and Budgam districts.

NIA has said that investigation has revealed that the arrested accused Ameer Shamshi is the chairperson (Nizam-e-Ala) of AHET and acts on the direction of the chief patron of the trust. The ex-officio chief patron of AHET is Ameer-e-Jamaat of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), which has already been declared as an unlawful association under the UAPA Act by the government.