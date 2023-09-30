New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted raids at the premises of several suspects in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the Lashkar-e- Taiba (LeT) attack in Dhangri village of Rajouri district, in which five civilians were killed and several seriously injured in January this year, an official said.

According to a spokesperson for the National Investigation Agency, the raids were conducted today at five locations across Gursai village of Mendhar Tehsil of Poonch district. “NIA teams made extensive searches at the locations, which were the residential premises of Overground Workers (OGWs) finked with LeT, a proscribed terrorist outfit.

Several digital devices and documents containing incriminating data and content have been seized and are being scrutinised for unravelling the conspiracy,” said the NIA spokesperson. He said that two accused, Nisar Ahmed alias Haji Nisar and Mushtaq Hussain, were arrested by the NIA in the case (RC-01/2023/NIA/JMU) on 31st August 2023 and are currently lodged in Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu.

Disclosures made by these two men, along with inputs gathered by the NIA, led to today's raids, added the NIA spokesperson. According to the NIA spokesperson, NIA investigations have revealed that both the arrested accused had harboured the terrorists who had carried out the deadly attack. “They had provided logistics support to the terrorists for more than two months and had sheltered them in a hideout that they had built.