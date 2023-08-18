Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday launched raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its investigation into a terror funding case, sources said. The case pertains to the terror funding and criminal conspiracy hatched by the terror groups. As per sources, the NIA sleuths assisted by the local security forces raided the house of one Dr Parvez Ahmad Naz, son of Md Sharif Naz, a resident of Gandoh, District Doda and presently staying in Peer Bagh Colony, Bathindi, Jammu.

It is suspected that the said doctor is using some banned apps in his mobile and is in touch with Pakistan based numbers, sources said. In Kashmir valley, the raids are underway in Pariwan village of Kulgam in south Kashmir, Kralpora area of Kupwara in north Kashmir and Chotigam village of Shopian district in south Kashmir.

Sources said that the NIA sleuths were accompanied by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF personnel. It can be recalled that the NIA had conducted similar raids in the terror conspiracy case in ending June this year. The raids were conducted at multiple locations across Kashmir valley in connection with an alleged terror conspiracy case in connection with case RC 5/22, which is pertaining to the crackdown on OGW network in the valley.

The NIA team with the assistance of local police and CRPF had conducted the raids at multiple locations in Kashmir including Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian districts in south Kashmir. The raids were also conducted in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.