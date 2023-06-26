NIA RAIDS MULTIPLE LOCATIONS ACROSS KASHMIR IN ALLEGED TERROR CONSPIRACY CASE

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The National Investigation Agency on Monday launched raids at multiple locations across Kashmir valley on Monday in connection with an alleged terror conspiracy case, local inputs said. Sources said that a NIA team with the assistance of local police and CRPF launched searches at multiple locations in Kashmir including south Kashmir’s Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian districts.

Simultaneous raids are also underway in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, sources said. It is learnt that the raids are underway in connection with case RC 5/22, which is pertaining to the crackdown on OGW network in the valley. The raids were underway till this report was being filed. Further details into the case are awaited.

Pertinently, the federal probe agency had conducted similar searches at several locations in four districts of Kashmir valley in connection with an alleged terror funding case on May 11 this year. It can be recalled that the NIA had conducted the raids in Budgam district in central Kashmir, Baramulla and Kupwara in north Kashmir and Pulwama district in south Kashmir.

In Baramulla district, the NIA had raided the house of one Mufti Abdul Rahim, brother of SAR Geelani, who was arrested in connection with Parliament attack case earlier. Similar raids were carried out in the villages of central Kashmir's Budgam district where the NIA raided the house of one Bilal Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Hassan Mir.

The agency also raided the house of one Khazir Mohammad Najar, son of Gulam Mohammad Najar at Wagam village of Budgam.