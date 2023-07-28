Srinagar: The NIA Special Court Kulgam designated under National Investigation Agency Act issued Proclamation orders under section 82 CrPC against two active terrorists, the Kashmir Police said on Friday. The militants identified as Yawar Bashir Dar and Irfan Yaqoob Lone were involved in the case and booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Qaimoh police station. The orders have been issued against the terrorists at the request of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

Yawar Bashir Dar, a resident of Redwani Balla and Irfan Yaqoob Lone belongs to Hawoora. Before issuing the proclamation, the court has already issued open-ended Non Bailable warrants (NBW) against these terrorists. “Today, proclamation orders have been read in the conspicuous places of their native villages and copies of proclamations were pasted in conspicuous places of their residential houses and conspicuous place of their villages as well,” the police said.

Before the initiation of further proceedings under the law against these terrorists, the court has given them a chance to surrender before the court or investigation agency or police station on or before September 15. “Teams of SIU Kashmir went to their native villages in Kulgam, along with local police and magistrate, for the execution of proclamation orders and proper SOPs followed during these proceedings,” the police added.

Meanwhile. security forces on July 19 claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing two terrorists, the Army said. "In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army, BSF and J&K Police, an infiltration bid was foiled on July 19 by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara," Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a tweet.