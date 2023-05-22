NIA COURT ISSUES PROCLAMATION ORDERS AGAINST FIVE MILITANTS IN SOUTH KASHMIRS KULGAM

Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir A Special Court designated under the National Investigation Agency NIA Act in south Kashmir s Kulgam district on Monday issued proclamation orders against five active militants allegedly involved in various militant crimes and target killing cases local inputs said As per the inputs the proclamation orders have been issued against five militants under section 82 CrPC for their alleged involvement in various militancy related cases including killing of a lady teacher Rajni Bala and Bank Manager Vijay Kumar in district Kulgam last year Also read JampK SIU conducts raids in Kishtwar Pulwama in militancy case On the request of SIU Kashmir proclamation notices have been issued against militants namely Arjumand Gulzar alias Hamza Bhuran son of Gulzar Ahmed Dar resident of Kharbatapora Ratnipora Pulwama Bilal Ahmed Bhat son of Gh Rasool Bhat resident of Chaki Cholend Shopian Sameer Ahmed Sheikh alias Kamran Bhai son of Farooq Ahmed Sheikh resident of Chaki Cholend Shopian Abid Ramzan Sheikh son of Mohd Ramzan Sheikh resident of Chotipora Shopian and Basit Amin Bhat son of Mohd Amin Bhat resident of Frisal Kulgam reads a statement by the Special Court designated under the NIA Act It is learnt that before issuing proclamation the Court has already issued open ended NonBailable warrants NBW against all these militants “Proclamation orders have been read in the conspicuous places of their native villages and copies of orders pasted in conspicuous places of their residential houses and conspicuous place of their villages as well the order said It further said that before initiation of further proceedings under law against these militants the court has given them a chance to surrender before the Court or investigation agency “Teams of SIU went to their native villages in Kulgam Shopian and Pulwama districts alongwith local police and Magistrates for execution of Proclamation Notices and Proper SOPs followed during these proceedings reads the order