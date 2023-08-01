NIA CIK RAID MULTIPLE LOCATIONS IN KASHMIR IN MILITANT RECRUITMENT CASE

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Counter Intelligence Kashmir(CIK) on Tuesday launched raids at multiple locations across Kashmir in connection with a militant recruitment case, sources said. According to the sources, the teams of NIA and CIK launched simultaneous raids in Shopian, Anantnag and Pulwama districts in south Kashmir besides Srinagar in central Kashmir and Bandipora in north Kashmir.

During the raids, the houses of several suspects were searched in connection with the alleged militant recruuitment. The case pertains to FIR NO 06/2023 registered at Police Station CIK. Sources said that in Pulwama district, the National Investigation Agency sleuths launched raids in Rahmo area of ​​the south Kashmir district where the house of one Mohammad Ashraf was searches.

Also read: NIA raids multiple locations in south Kashmir in 'terrorist conspiracy case'

The CIK also conducted raids at three different places in the district, including Drabgam, Karimabad and Aengand. In Drabgam area, the sleuths raided the house of Hilal Ahmad Dar, while in Karimabad area, the houses of Waseem Faroz and Inayatullah were searched during the raids, sources said. The raids were carried out with the assistance of local police and CRPF.

It was not immediately known whether the NIA and CIK teams made any arrests or seized any incriminating documents during the raids. Further details are awaited in this regard. Pertinently, the raids come over two weeks after the National Investigation Agency conducted raids at five locations in south Kashmir in connection with the probe into the alleged militant conspiracy case.

It can be recalled that the NIA had launched the raids on July 13 at the premises of alleged “hybrid terrorists and OGWs of the outfits and affiliates of Pakistan-backed banned terrorist organisations” in Shopian, Awantipora and Pulwama in south Kashmir.