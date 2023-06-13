NIA ATTACHES TWO MORE PROPERTIES IN HURRIYAT TERROR FUNDING CASE

New Delhi A day after attaching 17 properties of terror financier Zahoor Ahmed Shah Watali the National Investigation Agency NIA on Tuesday attached two more properties belonging to another accused in the Hurriyat terror funding case in Kashmir The properties of All Party Hurriyat Conference APHC separatist leader Mohammad Akbar Khanday include nine kanal land and a twostoreyed house in Srinagar These have been attached on the orders of the Special NIA Court New Delhi under Section 331 of UAPA Khanday currently in Tihar Jail facing trial in the terror funding case was the spokesperson of Hurriyat Conference G He was collecting funds from within India and abroad through various illegal channels He was using the same to sponsor and promote separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and KashmirAlso read NIA attaches jailed Hurriyat leader Ayaz Akbar s house in Srinagar in terror funding caseKhanday who was closely connected with other separatist leaders of the APHC was operating in close association with HizbulMujahideen HM and he used to collect funds for unlawful and violent activities He was also actively involved in activities aimed at the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India NIA investigations have revealedThe case filed suo moto by NIA in May 2017 relates to terrorist and secessionist activities being carried out by ISIbacked proscribed terrorist organisations in Jammu and Kashmir These banned outfits including LashkareToiba LeT JaisheMohammad JeM and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front JKLF were using the APHC as a front for their activities NIA investigations have revealed They were spreading terror and perpetrating violence in the Kashmir Valley by promoting and conducting attacks on civilians and security forces