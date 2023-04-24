NIA ATTACHES PROPERTY OF HIZB CHIEF SYED SALAHUDDINS SON IN SRINAGAR

Srinagar JampK The National Investigation Agency NIA on Monday attached the property of Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddins son in Jammu and Kashmir s Srinagar district The property of Syed Ahmad Shakeel located at Revenue Estate Nursing Garh Mohalla Ram Bagh Srinagar was attached by the agency under the provisions of the UAPA Immoveable Property Survey No 19171566 1567 and 1568 located at Revenue Estate Nursing Garh Mohalla Ram Bagh Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir under the ownership of Syed Ahmad Shakeel son of Syed Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin a listed terrorist under UAP Act 1967 stands attached under subsection 33 1 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967 by the Order of Special NIA Court New Delhi the NIA said in a notice pasted outside the residence of Shah in Srinagar s Rambagh Syed Ahmed Shakeel is an accused in NIA Case RC062011NIADLI the notice further read Syed Salahuddin is a resident of Budgam s Soibugh area and also a USdesignated terrorist Last year his other son Syed Abdul Mueed Manager Information and Technology at Department of Industries and Commerce was sacked by the Jammu and Kashmir government under Article 311 of the Constitution which enables the government to sack its employees without an inquiryHis termination had come along with that of several other government employees who were alleged to have links to terror funding and other terror support activities Earlier this year NIA had also sealed the Hurriyat headquarters in Srinagars Rajbagh area after a special Delhi court ordered its attachment under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA The NIA had pleaded before the court to pass an order for the attachment of the Separatist building that has functioned as their headquarters from where protest and bandh calls were given in the pastAlso read JK govt sacks 4 employees including son of Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin wife of terrorist Bitta Karate