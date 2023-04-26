NGO TERROR FUNDING CASE NIA RAIDS JKCCS COORDINATOR KHURRAM PARVEZS OFFICE IN CENTRAL KASHMIRS BUDGAM

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir):The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday raided the office of jailed human rights activist Khurram Parvaiz in central Kashmir’s Budgam district in connection with the alleged NGO-terror funding case, local inputs said. Sources said that a team of NIA sleuths conducted searches at the office of Khurram's NGO Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS) at Dandoosa area of Budgam.

During the searches at the NGO office, the NIA sleuths also seized some documents. It can be recalled that Khurram, the program coordinator of Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS) and chairperson of Philippines-based NGO Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD) was arrested in the alleged NGO terror funding case on Mar. 22 this year.

Khurram is the second person arrested in the case. Earlier, the NIA on Mar. 20 arrested Kasmir journalist Irfan Mehraj from Srinaga in the case. He is a close associate of Parvez and was working with his organization, JKCCS. The case was registered in Oct. 2020 and is related to propagating “secessionist agenda” and collecting funds from various international entities based abroad and channelizing money for funding terror activities in the Kashmir valley.

The NIA has alleged that Khurram Parvez has been collecting funds under the garb of fighting for Human Rights, from various international entities and persons based abroad and channelizing those funds for funding terror activities in the Kashmir valley. The NIA further said that Parvez and his associates raised funds to “support individuals who were involved in pelting stones at security forces personnel and also motivated others to extend similar support”.

It said that the trusts and societies, which have been under investigation, have utilized the funds raised by them “to publish anti-national and incriminating material to cause hatred and disaffection towards the Government of India”.