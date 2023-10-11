Jammu and Kashmir : A narcotics smuggler shot at by Army personnel while trying to smuggle drugs from across the border along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district succumbed on Wednesday, officials said. The deceased smuggler was identified as Yasir Nazir, a 22 year old resident of the Karmara village in Poonch.

Yasir Nazir was admitted in the Government Medical College, Jammu, on September 24 after he was arrested in an injured condition from the Gulpur Sector, the local officials said. Nazir was shot at by the Army troops when he tried to escape after being signalled to stop while trying to smuggle narcotic substances from across the border.

A packet containing drugs was seized from the possession of Nazir at the time of his arrest, the official sources added. Yasir Nazir succumbed to his injuries around 1.25 am and his body was shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem, they said. His body will be handed over to his family after legal formalities are completed, the officials said.