Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): A mysterious blast took place near a temple in Surankote area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir late Wednesday evening, local inputs said. There were no reports of any casualty in the incident as it was evening time and people had already returned home from workplaces.

According to the local inputs, the explosion occurred near Shivmandir temple in Surankote Poonch late Wednesday evening. The loud explosion caused panic among the locals in the area. Soon after the incident, security forces cordoned the area even as a team of FSL was called in to ascertain the nature of the blast.

Further details into the incident are awaited. In another militancy related incident reported in Jammu and Kashmir on the day, an unidentified militant was killed after security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Baramulla district in north Kashmir. An official said that a group of militants were trying to infiltrate into the Indian side along the LoC in the Uri sector.

“They were trying to exploit the low visibility and bad weather. However, their attempt was foiled," a senior police official said. He said that during the exchange of fire between the group of militants and the security forces personnel, one militant was killed. The identity of the slain militant was not immediately known.