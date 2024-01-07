Srinagar: Former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) indicating a boost to Mehbooba Mufti-led party whose 40 leaders had left it after abrogation of Article 370.

Beigh and his wife Safeena rejoined the party at the graveyard of PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in Bijbehara town of Anantnag district where PDP has organized a major function to pay tributes its founder on his 8th death anniversary.

Welcoming Beigh into PDP, Mehbooba Mufti said that Beigh was her "elder brother and differences among family members crop up but they are brushed aside for the welfare of the family".

"We must leave all the differences aside and forget what has happened among us in the past and work together for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir," Mehbooba said to the workers who cheered in her support. Beigh and his wife were standing beside Mehbooba Mufti. Beigh praised the late Mufti for his leadership and said that he had not left PDP but remained distanced from it.

Muzaffar Beigh, who has been an MP and MLA from Baramulla district, left PDP in 2020 and joined the People’s Conference led by Sajad Lone. Beigh was expelled by the People’s Conference last year. Beigh had joined PDP in 1998 when Mufti Sayed founded the party. Beigh's wife Safeena was PDP vice president of Women Wing. She is presently Chairperson of DDC Baramulla with the support of members from the People’s Conference and Apni Party.

Following Beigh's rejoining, speculations are rife that many former PDP leaders including former MP Fayaz Mir, former minister Abdul Haq Khan, and former MLC Yasir Reshi will rejoin PDP. They had left PDP after the abrogation of Article 370 and joined the People’s Conference, while Haq Khan has said that he has quit politics.