MOST FILMS ON KASHMIR PORTRAY A NEGATIVE IMAGE OF VALLEY FILM DIRECTOR S KUMAR

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): For Director S Kumar, most of the mainstream Bollywood films on Kashmir have portrayed a negative image of the valley, which he intends to change with his upcoming film 'Aman-e-Kashmir'. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Kumar, a famous director, cinematographer and film writer who is currently in Kashmir, said that he will be shooting for the film which he said will “highlight the positive aspects of Kashmir”.

The shooting for the film 'Aman-e-Kashmir' will start towards the end of December, Kumar said. Kumar that through the film, he wants to put before the world the original and true concept of Kashmir, known as the heaven on earth. The film will not only be made in Hindi, but it will be dubbed in local language Kashmiri, Kumar said.

He said that the film will feature local artists as well as famous Bollywood actors. The film will also have local Kashmiri music. Besides Hindi lyrics penned by lyricist Sagar, a local Kashmiri write will also contribute to the lyrics for "Aman-e-Kashmir", Kumar said. “Thus, the film will have a fusion of Hindi and Kashmiri music,” he said.

In response to a question over the film, Kumar said that "Aman-e-Kashmir" will present a love story to the viewers. “No other angle will be seen in the film,” he said. Kumar said that many films have been made on Kashmir so far, “in which they have tried to show the negative aspects of Kashmir instead of the positive ones”.

“But 'Aman-e-Kashmir' will not be such a film. This film will present the real Kashmir to the world in the true sense,” Kumar added. Over his experience in Kashmir, Kumar said, “I have traveled everywhere in Kashmir. Apart from the beauty, I have also witnessed the innocence and hospitality of the people here. Based on these observations, I have got the inspiration to make a different kind of film”.

Kumar said that after 30 years of armed insurgency in the Kashmir Valley, “peace is returning and today the memories of the 80s are fresh again when no Bollywood film was complete without shooting the beauty of Kashmir”. Kumar said that the beauty of foreign countries “pales in comparison to the charm and beauty here”.

He expressed hope that more and more Bollywood producers and directors would flock to Kashmir and the relationship between Kashmir and Bollywood gets stronger again.