Srinagar (J&K): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday claimed that he is following hands-on approach in monitoring the daily electricity supply in the Union territory. Speaking at an event in Srinagar, Sinha showcased the city's exemplary status, positioning it as a national role model.

Highlighting his personal involvement, Sinha detailed his daily reviews of area-wise power distribution, ensuring damaged transformers are promptly repaired within 24 hours to maintain an uninterrupted power supply. According to Sinha, J&K experiences no shortage of electricity.

Commending the outgoing SMC commissioner Athar Aamir Khan for his dynamic leadership, Sinha credited him with Srinagar's transformation, positioning it as a benchmark for other Indian cities.

"In the past two years, Srinagar has undergone a significant metamorphosis. Today, we proudly declare that Srinagar stands as one of the finest cities in the country," stated the L-G. He also emphasized the symbolic significance of the December 31 night celebration at Lal Chowk, signifying J&K's journey towards reclaiming its historical grandeur.