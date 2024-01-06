Monitoring daily power supply in J&K: L-G Manoj Sinha
Published: 2 hours ago
Srinagar (J&K): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday claimed that he is following hands-on approach in monitoring the daily electricity supply in the Union territory. Speaking at an event in Srinagar, Sinha showcased the city's exemplary status, positioning it as a national role model.
Highlighting his personal involvement, Sinha detailed his daily reviews of area-wise power distribution, ensuring damaged transformers are promptly repaired within 24 hours to maintain an uninterrupted power supply. According to Sinha, J&K experiences no shortage of electricity.
Commending the outgoing SMC commissioner Athar Aamir Khan for his dynamic leadership, Sinha credited him with Srinagar's transformation, positioning it as a benchmark for other Indian cities.
"In the past two years, Srinagar has undergone a significant metamorphosis. Today, we proudly declare that Srinagar stands as one of the finest cities in the country," stated the L-G. He also emphasized the symbolic significance of the December 31 night celebration at Lal Chowk, signifying J&K's journey towards reclaiming its historical grandeur.
Earlier, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had expressed concern, stating, "At a time when J&K is facing a severe power crisis never witnessed before, our hydroelectric resources are being outsourced to other states. Yet another decision that will rob people of basic amenities with an intention to collectively punish inhabitants of J&K."