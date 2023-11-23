MONEY LAUNDERING CASE JAMMU DOGRA LEADER CHAUDHARY LAL SINGH GETS INTERIM BAIL

Jammu: A Jammu court has ordered the release of former minister Chaudhary Lal Singh on interim bail. Chaudhary Lal Singh was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. According to reports, the Court of Principal Sessions Judge, Sanjay Parihar, on Thursday released former minister and Dogra Sanghathan supremo Chaudhary Lal Singh on interim bail. It is learnt that as soon as Chaudhary came out of jail on Thursday afternoon, a large number of workers escorted him to his residence in a procession.

It may be mentioned that Chaudhary Lal Singh was formally acquitted on November 8 after two days of questioning in a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the education trust run by his wife and former MLA Kanta Indotra. Meanwhile, it may be noted that the ED arrested Dogra Swabhiman Sanghathan Party (DSSP) president Singh on November 7 from a house in the Chawri area of Senak Colony in Jammu after a special court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.