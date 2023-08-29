Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The body of an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) was fished out from a barrage in Lower Jhelum Hydel Project (LJHP) in Gantmulla area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir, four days after he went missing while being on duty, local inputs said. It is learnt that the body of Gurmeet Singh, who was posted as AEE in the Jammu and Kashmir government's Roads and Buildings Department was spotted lying in a barrage in the Lower Jhelum Hydel Project (LJHP) in Gantmulla by the search team including the District Police Baramulla, SDRF and Canine squad.

Also read: Maharashtra: Highly-decomposed body of man found in Thane flat

The body was lifted from the site and was taken to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities. The deceased officer went missing on the night of Friday, Aug. 25 in the district. After the officer went missing, the Baramulla Police had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under DySP Baramulla to investigate the case.

Besides the SIT, the Police had also initiated a comprehensive operation involving SDRF, Canine squad, drone surveillance to uncover any potential clues even as asking for public assistance. Police had also asked the general public for their cooperation in tracing the missing officer. The sudden disappearance of the officer had left the family in distress.

Meanwhile, the family and members of the Sikh community on Tuesday took out a protest rally demanding a thorough police investigation into the incident. A police official said that an investigation into the circumstances around the death of the officer is underway. Further details into the incident are awaited.