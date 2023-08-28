Miss World Karolina Bielawska, other beauty queens in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): For the first time ever, international beauty pageant winner and current Miss World Karolina Bielawska arrived in Kashmir on Monday. She has come to Srinagar on a one-day visit in connection with a programme. She received a grand welcome at Srinagar airport. She was accompanied by Miss World India Sini Shetty, Miss World America Shree Saini, Miss World England, Jessica Gagen, and Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation.

According to Rubel Negi, president of the Mumbai Women Empowerment Organization, Bielawska arrived here along with other pageant winners, including Miss World India Sini Shetty and Miss World Caribbean Amy Pena. Pertinently, Bielawska's visit is ahead of the 71st edition of Miss World 2023 to be held in India later this year.

The event is being organized in association with PME Entertainment in India and J&K Tourism President Jameel Saidi. India has won the Miss World title six times and is hosting the pageant after almost three decades. The last time the country hosted the event was in 1996. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Tourism Secretary in the Jammu and Kashmir Administration said that this pre-event tour of the Miss World pageant is taking place after the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting held in the country.

According to Shah, Bielawska's early visit to Jammu and Kashmir along with Miss World President and CEO Julia Eric Morley will provide an opportunity for beauty, artistic and cultural exchange. During the visit, Miss World and Miss World America Shree Saini, Miss World England Jessica Gagnon and Miss Asia Priscilla Carla Spotri-Ules took a boat ride in Dal Lake. After that, they met Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha.

Shah added, "This is an indication of the transformative nature of the G20 event in the tourism sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Work is also underway to plan and organize important events of national and international importance. Record-breaking numbers are expected. India. The number of foreign tourists is at a record high in the last 33 years. With the Miss World Pre-Event Tour, we hope that visitors from all over the world will experience the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir. Experience and become ambassadors of hospitality.

