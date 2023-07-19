MISAPPROPRIATION OF FUNDS CHARGE SHEET FILED AGAINST FORMER BCCB BRANCH MANAGER

Srinagar (Jammu&Kashmir): The Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against the former branch manager and clerk of the Hajin branch of the Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank Limited (BCCB) in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds.

The charge sheet was filed before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bandipora against Abdul Razzaq Wani, then Branch Manager, BCCB Hajin branch, and Ghulam Ahmed Shah, then clerk of BCCB Hajin branch, for offences punishable under the Revised Penal Code sections 420, 468, 471, 409, 120B and 201, an official release stated.

According to the statement, the Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Jammu & Kashmir, sent a communication and attachments to the Crime Branch Kashmir alleging that certain officers and employees of the BCCB had dishonestly and fraudulently misappropriated and embezzled significant amounts of public money in various branches of the bank.

Following this, the Crime Branch Kashmir had initiated an inquiry in the case which was registered at the Crime Branch's police station in 2016.

“During the investigation, it came to fore that Abdul Razak Wani had entered into a criminal conspiracy with his clerk Ghulam Ahmad Shah as a result of which employees of the bank had cheated the depositors, forged the financial documents, and records and misappropriated and embezzled large sums of public money running into lakhs of Rupees," the statement added.

