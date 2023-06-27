Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said. They said one security personnel was injured in the operation.

"01 local #terrorist neutralised. Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

In a Twitter post, The Kashmir Zone Police said, "Encounter has started at Hoowra village of Kulgam district. Police & Security Forces are on the job. One JKP personnel got injured. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow."

The shootout comes days after the Jammu and Kashmir police claimed to kill at least four unidentified militants during an abortive infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Machil area of frontier district Kupwara in north Kashmir. “In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four Terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK,” a police spokesman said.

Also read: Four militants killed during infiltration bid in north Kashmir's Kupwara: police

Earlier on June 1, Police claimed to have arrested two Lashkar-e-Toiba militant associates and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from their possession in Kreeri area of Baramulla district of north Kashmir. In a press statement, police spokesman said that the accused were apprehended at a checkpoint established at Warpora area of Kreeri Baramulla. During the naka checking, jointly manned by Baramulla Police and 29 RR, two persons moving suspiciously were apprehended, police said. The auused were taken into custody for questioning. (With Agency Inputs)