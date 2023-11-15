Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): An unidentified militant was killed after security forces foiled an infiltration bid on Wednesday along the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"A group of militants were trying to infiltrate into our side along the LoC in the Uri sector. They were trying to exploit the low visibility and bad weather. However, their attempt was foiled," a senior police official said. "During the exchange of fire between the group and the security forces personnel deployed along LoC, one militant was neutralized," the official said

Meanwhile, the security forces have launched a massive search operation in the area. The infiltration bid comes days after a BSF Jawan lost his life during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Ramgarh sector in the Samba district of Jammu region earlier this month. After over 30 months of lull, there have been at least four incidents of ceasefire violations in the last few weeks along the India-Pakistan border in J&K.