Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The CCTV footage of the militant attack on a moving CRPF bulletproof vehicle in downtown area of Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar on Monday Sept 18 has surfaced online. A police spokesman on Monday night said on X, “There was an attempted attack by pistol born terrorist on BP vehicle of CRPF in Khanyar area which was repelled by alert personnel. The terrorist was chased away by personnel, who showed wise restraint due to potential collateral damage. No injury to life or property reported”.

The purported video of the attack has been caught on camera. A video footage of the CCTV was shared on social media in which a lone militant is seen firing from his pistol on the CRPF vehicle. As the CRPF vehicle moves along the road, the alleged militant wearing a white T-shirt emerges from a narrow lane and starts firing at the vehicle with a pistol.

The attacker can be seen firing a few shots before fleeing from the spot. Police officials said the incident happened at Khwaja Bazaar chowk of downtown in the evening. The militant fled from the spot after firing, it said. Police officials said they have taken cognisance of the incident and have launched a hunt to nab the attacker.

The attack came close to the heels of a prolonged encounter between militants and security forces in Gadol forest area of Kokernag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. At least four security pesonnel have been killed in the encounter which broke out on Sept. 13, Wednesday.