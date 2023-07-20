MILITANT CONSPIRACY CASE NIA AGAIN RAIDS MULTIPLE LOCATIONS ACROSS KASHMIR VALLEY

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The National Investigation Agency on Thursday launched fresh multiple raids across Kashmir valley in connection with militancy conspiracy case, sources said. Official sources said that early this morning, the NIA team assisted by the local Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF conducted searches in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, Awantipora and Shopian in connection with the case.

It is learnt that the NIA sleuths simultaneous launched similar raids in north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Sopore in connection with case pertaining to militancy conspiracy case. Till this report was being filed, no arrest or recovery was being reported so far. The latest NIA raids come exactly a week after the federal probe agency conducted raids at five locations in south Kashmir in connection with the probe into the alleged terrorist conspiracy case.

At the time, a NIA spokesperson had said that the raids were carried out at the premises of “hybrid terrorists and OGWs of the outfits and affiliates of Pakistan-backed banned terrorist organisations” in Shopian, Awantipora and Pulwama in south Kashmir. The raids were also conducted at the premises of “sympathisers and cadres of the newly floated outfits, namely The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others”, the NIA spokesperson had said on July 13.

It can be recalled that the NIA had registered a suo moto case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) on 21 June 2022 to investigate the alleged conspiracy by the cadres and OGWs of the various outfits in spreading activities relating to terror, violence and subversion in J&K.