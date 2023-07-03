Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The number of cases connected to militancy in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar decreased while social crimes, including forgery, gambling, prostitution and drug abuse, increased in 2023. While five rape incidents have been reported in Srinagar this year, there have also been two prostitution incidents, four stabbings, several instances of forgery and numerous gaming incidents have been registered.

In this backdrop, a senior official of the Srinagar police informed ETV Bharat that numerous cases of forgery, drugs and gambling are coming to light every day, and investigations are also being conducted. There are also anti-drug abuse awareness campaigns organised. We hope that this outbreak may be quickly contained. We are concerned about the rise in crimes against women and juveniles."

He said, "Most crimes committed by juveniles are motivated by rage and emotional stress. Because of this, in addition to legal action, they get counselling. Additionally, this year, there were two cases of prostitution in the city. The Public Safety Act charges have been filed against the accused, in the meantime, we have also established the women's helplines and those who are in need of help can call counsellors over the phone numbers 9596770601 and 9596770602, and they are available round-the-clock and specialise on matters relating to women. Furthermore, tenant verification has become mandatory under different CrPC Act.

"On February 22, a person identified as Muhammad Ashraf Lone, son of Ali Muhammad Lone, a resident of Tanghar (Pulwama), was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl in SKIMS Soura," he claimed, giving the details of a few shocking incidents that have come to light this year. "At Soura Police Station, a complaint (FIR No. 07/2023) has been lodged against him under Sections 7, 8, and 354-A of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code. Similar to this, on March 4, two molesters, who live in Hawal, Saqib Mehraj Shaikh, son of Mehrajuddin, and Faizan Yousaf Shaikh, son of Muhammad Yousaf, were detained for harassing and stalking a young woman close to Dal Gate."

Also read: Women assaulted in police station in Sitapur, SHO and 2 cops suspended

A prostitution ring was busted on April 3 at a leased home in Bagh Mehtab. Irshad Ahmed Bhat and Muhammad Shafi Hajam, both Pulwama residents, were detained under FIR No. 19/2023 in accordance with Sections 3, 4 and 8 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Two clients and four sex workers, all of whom were Srinagar residents, were also detained. Under Section 3 of the ITPA, the owner of the residence that was used for immoral activity was also detained. In accordance with ITPA Section 18, his home was sealed. The two primary suspects were both placed under PSA.

While sharing information about other crimes that had occurred in the area, he said, "On May 2, Adil Ahmed Kaloo, a resident of Bemina, Srinagar, was stabbed by his fiancée Asifa Bashir, a resident of Parimpora, in Chattabal. The woman was arrested and an FIR No. 57/2023 was registered at Safa Kadal police station. Then, on May 30, a minor fatally stabbed Aijaz Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Batmaloo. At the Batamaloo police station, an FIR No. 67/2023 was registered in this matter pursuant to Section 302 of the IPC. The minor was taken into custody. He was attracted to the victim's daughter romantically. The underage kid was 16 years old, therefore we asked the court to regard him as an adult in our petition."

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Pet dog strangled to death after being locked inside car by owner at Taj Mahal

"Mushtaq Ahmed Khan (48), a resident of Housing Colony Chanapora, was arrested on June 15 on suspicion of sexually harassing a female relative, who was 13 years old. In this instance, Chanapora Police Station has received and filed FIR 40/2023 under the POCSO Act. I applaud the brave girl, who reported the incident. Then on June 21, Sahil Javed and Sahil Yusuf, both residents of Habba Kadal, were detained for kidnapping and raping a little girl (13 years old) from Maisuma. FIR No. 11/2023 was filed in this matter at the Maisuma police station in accordance with IPC Sections 363,376 DA and 5,6 of the POCSO Act," he said.

He further said, "The accused Shahina Begum, a native of Baghat, was arrested on June 24 for the murder of her husband. In this instance, Saddar Police Station has filed FIR No. 54/2023 under Section 302 of the IPC. At first glance, it seems as though the offence was done in a rage.

In the most recent incident, Zubair Ahmed Bhat of Rajouri Kadal (Srinagar) was detained on June 30 after allegedly stabbing a guy and critically hurting him. At the Nowhata Police Station, FIR No. 27/2023 has been filed in this matter in accordance with Sections 323, 341 and 307 of the IPC.