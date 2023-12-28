MILITANT ASSOCIATE OF LET OUTFIT ARRESTED IN BARAMULLA ARMS AND AMMUNITION RECOVERED

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): An associate of a militant on Wednesday was arrested by cops and security forces for his alleged connection with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Baramulla. Cops also recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from him.

He added that a joint Naka party was established at Shrakwara Kreeri near Bus Stand by Baramulla Police & Army 52 RR. However, during the Naka checking one person's suspicious movement was observed immediately. Subsequently, the suspected person initiated to flee while the police party and security forces chased him.

However, during preliminary questioning, the accused was identified as Imran Ahmad Ganie, the son of Abdul Qayoom Ganie, a resident of Nowpora Wagoora Kreeri.

According to the sources, one Chinese Pistol, one Pistol Magazine, nine Pistol Rounds & one Mobile Phone (Samsung) were recovered from the miscreant during the investigation.

In the wake of this episode, a case has been registered under the relevant sections UA (P) & Arms Act in PS Kreeri and an investigation is underway.

The valley has seen a spree of terror attacks of late including the killing of 5 soldiers when an Army vehicle was ambushed in Poonch. Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh visited J&K on Wednesday to review the security situation in the wake of the terror attack.