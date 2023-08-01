Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh Tuesday said that militancy has reduced in the Kashmir Valley but has not completely disappeared.

He said that there are still some elements here who try to spoil the atmosphere of peace. He said that the search for the soldier who is missing is going on. The police chief was talking to reporters at the end of the 19th Jammu and Kashmir Police Martyrs Tournament in Srinagar. Asked about the missing army man from Kulgam, he said, "There has been a report of a missing army man and the police and security forces are searching for him. We hope he is safe, but we have no specific information yet." "Information has been received, security forces are working on some important leads."

Talking about the situation after the revocation of Article 370, Singh said: "The change is significant because tourists come to areas where people used to be afraid to go. The number of militants is very few and today tourists walk in downtown to appreciate its beauty."

The DGP said that there is an unusual rush of tourists in the valley and the Amarnath Yatra was going on peacefully. Besides, the Muharram procession was held in Srinagar after 34 years, which clearly shows that the people are enjoying the atmosphere of peace, he said. In response to a question asked about narco-terror, the police chief said that "police operations against narco-terror are proving fruitful".

"Last year, nearly twenty narco-terror modules were destroyed on the border," he said. He said there are reports of the presence of foreign militants in South Kashmir who are being tracked. The DGP also said that police will organise "a big event in downtown very soon".

Also read: J&K: SIU Kupwara attaches plots of land of militant operating from Pakistan