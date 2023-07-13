Srinagar (J&K): In an interesting development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed foreign tourists to go to and stay in the Hanle area of Changthang region in Ladakh as the Union Territory administration is all set to organise a 'Ladakh Nomadic Festival' from July 15-16.

In a statement, LAHDC Chairman Advocate Tashi Gyalson extended his sincere thanks to Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brigadier (Dr) B D Mishra and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allowing foreign tourists to Hanle for the 'Nomadic Festival'. He also expressed gratitude for their assistance to Dr Pawan Kotwal, advisor to the Union Territory of Ladakh, and Member of Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

While listing out the importance of the 'Nomadic Festival', Gylason said the permission given to foreign tourists to visit the eastern border of Ladakh has been a "long pending demand" and he heartily welcomes the MHA decision. In the near future, he hoped, MHA will typically let foreign tourists travel to and stay in Hanle and all other significant regions of Changthang without restrictions.

Hanle is an important historical Ladakhi village. Additionally, it is home to the Drukpa Kagyu branch of Tibetan Buddhism's Hanle Monastery (gompa), which dates back to the 17th century. The tenth-highest optical telescope in the world, located in India's first dark-sky sanctuary, is located near Hanle. The Changthang plateau is proud of its high-altitude wildlife Sanctuary in Ladakh. It is significant because it is one of the few locations in India where the rare Black-necked Crane (State bird of Ladakh) and Kiang or Tibetan Wild Ass may be found in populations.

Pertinently, on Wednesday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur was in Ladakh where he met Army Jawans at Lorzok Sub-division and visited Zero Border Post-Chamor. He also inspected the village located at the Zero Border link. Thakur also visited the Chumur area of Ladakh near Indo China border. He was accompanied by Member of Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and other senior officers of the district and UT administration.

