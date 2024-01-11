MEHBOOBA MUFTI ESCAPES UNHURT IN CAR ACCIDENT

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday escaped unhurt when her vehicle met with an accident in Sangam Bijbehara area in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

According to officials, Mehbooba’s vehicle met with an accident on the roadside when it collided with a truck in Sangam area on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Reports said there were no injuries to Mehbooba Mufti, however her driver has received minor injury in his leg.

64-year-old Anantnag born Mehbooba Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Gulshan Ara, has reached the her destination Khanabal Anantnag to meet the victims, injured in a blaze.

She served as the ninth Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from April 4 April to June 19 2018. She was the first Female Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir. She was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Anantnag constituency twice.

One of the most prominent faces in Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti also served as the Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir. In 1999 Lok Sabha polls, she lost to Omar Abdullah from the Srinagar constituency. Mehbooba throughout her public life has been vocal about the issues faced by citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah, who is the Vice President of the Jammu Kashmir National Conference took to X, formerly known as Twitter and urged the government to enquire to the circumstances of the accident.