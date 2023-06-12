Rajouri Jammu and Kashmir In an rare feat a woman from the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir has become the first woman from Jammu and Kashmir to qualify the prestigious UPSC Central Armed Paramilitary Forces CAPF examination Simran Bala a 20yearold girl secured the 82nd rank in the examination the results of which were declared on Jun 2 Simran whose father is an exserviceman and now serving in the education department hails from the border area of Nowshera in the district Talking to the reporters after the rare feat Simran said she went for selfstudies without any kind of coaching “I got ample time for preparation during the COVID19 period and it was my last semester when I appeared in the UPSC CAPF examination she said Also read Kashmir IAS officer Shah Faesal reinstated appointed as deputy Secretary tourism“I am blessed to have qualified for the examination on my first attempt Bala said She is the lone candidate from UT of Jammu and Kashmir who has qualified for the prestigious CAPF examination of UPSC Recounting her hard work during preparation Simran termed the support of her family and parents as the most important factor that helped her to crack the prestigious examination “I live in an area that is located close to the Line of Control due to which we used to meet Army personnel and other forces personnel in our childhood and this sparked a passion to join forces she said while expressing her excitement to wear the uniform Simran appealed to all the girls of Jammu and Kashmir to focus on their goal saying “hard work for a focused target produces results Simran has done her basic schooling up to 10th standard from Nowshera School and completed her higher secondary studies as well as graduating from Government Degree College GDC Gandhi Nagar Jammu in Humanities