Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district near the Line of Control. A senior police officer said that an equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was installed in 41 Maratha Rifles (Maratha LI) near the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mangantiwar and Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha were also present on the occasion. Sources said that the soil and water were brought for the statue from five forts namely Shivneri, Torna, Rajgarh, Pratapgarh and Raigarh. The statue is ten and a half feet high. The statue was built in collaboration with 'Amhi Ponekar Foundation' and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smark Samiti.

The statue was brought to Kupwara last week after covering a distance of about 2200 km. Notably, Shinde met Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday after landing in Srinagar. Earlier, on the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde celebrated Diwali with the troops at LoC Kupwara.