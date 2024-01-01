Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva on Monday took charge as the new general officer commanding of the Jammu-based 16 Corps, also known as the White Knight Corps taking over from the outgoing commander Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain, a Defence spokesperson said. In a statement issued in this regard, the Defence spokesperson said that Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva exhorted troops to work towards maintaining operational preparedness and ensuring peace.

Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva took charge after Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain relinquished the command of the elite White Knight Corps (16 Corps) that oversees the operational area of the Jammu region in the south of the Pir Panjal region.

"Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva took over the command of the White Knight Corps from Lt Gen Sandeep Jain," the army announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. It said that Lt Gen Sachdeva exhorted all ranks to work relentlessly towards maintaining the operational preparedness of the highest order and ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Lt Gen Jain, who relinquished the command of the corps, paid tributes to the bravehearts by laying a wreath at the Ashwamedh Shaurya Sthal at Nagrota, it said. He extended his best wishes to all ranks and their families of White Knight Corps. The takeover-handover in the elite Corps comes over a week after four soldiers were killed and three others injured in an ambush attack by the militants in Dera Ki Gali area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.