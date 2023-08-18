LET TERROR MODULE BUSTED IN URI 8 MILITANT ASSOCIATES ARRESTED

Srinagar: Security forces have arrested eight militant associates involved in cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan based terror handlers by busting a module of terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Friday.

During patrolling and area domination at Churunda in Uri area of northern Kashmir, security forces noticed a suspected person who was roaming in the area. The man tried to flee when he noticed the patrolling party but was apprehended tactfully, an official said. During the search, two grenades were recovered from him and he was taken into custody, the official addeh. The man identified himself as Showkat Ali Awan, son of Abdul Karim Awan is a resident of Churunda in Uri.

During further questioning Showkat revealed the names of his accomplices, Ahmad Din and Mohammad Sadeeq Khatana. Both were residents of Churunda. They were questioned following which, two grenades, a Chinese pistol, a pistol magazine and four live rounds were recovered from them.

In a similar incident at Powarian Thajal in Uri on August 11, during naka checking, the Baramulla Police and Army signaled a vehicle heading towards Uri from Thajal to stop. The driver and other four passengers in the car insisted that they were going to the hospital due to certain medical emergencies and should be allowed to leave, police said.

The naka party became suspicious about them and started searching the vehicle. During which, four hand grenades, two pistols, two pistol magazines, 10 live rounds and cash worth Rs 50,000 were recovered from them.

All five were taken into custody. Later on, they were identified as Akhter Bhat of Tarzoo Sopore, Mohammad Aslam Khatana of Churunda in Uri, Muneer Ahmad of Jabla in Uri, Mudasir Yousuf Gokno of Krankshivan and Bilal Ahmad Dar of Hardushiva.