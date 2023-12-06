Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said it has attached the property of the family of a militant associate whose brother had also exfiltrated to Pakistan over two decades ago. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a spokesman for the District Police Bandipora said, “Bandipora Police has attached 14 Marla of residential land at Ashtengoo Bandipora in case FIR No.43/2022. The land had been identified as proceeds of terrorism and was attached under the UAPA. The land belongs to the family of a terror associate of LeT , Irfan Ahmad Bhat. His brother had also exfiltrated to Pakistan in 2000”.

As already reported by ETV Bharat, the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have attached over 500 properties as part of the offensive against militant networks operating in the region. The ETV Bharat, quoting reliable sources said that more than 500 properties owned by OGWs, militants and supporters of militancy have been seized by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch, Enforcement Directorate (ED), State Investigation Unit (SIU), National Investigative Agency (NIA), and State Investigative Agency (SIA).

Sources said that around 4,200 militants from Jammu and Kashmir based in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), have been identified by the Indian government as "proclaimed offenders," and their assets are being attached as part of the government's zero tolerance against the militant networks. Newly appointed Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police RR Swain while backing the policy said that the those abetting militancy in the UT have made “extravagant homes, amass enormous sums of money, and own real estate in Delhi, Dubai and London”.

“Those who participate in militancy-related activities and who form part of the militancy ecosystem. We will need to take action against those who finance terrorism," Swain said shortly after taking over as the J&K DGP.