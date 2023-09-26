Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a terror module by arresting a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist and five terrorist aides, including two women and a juvenile, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. SSP Baramulla Amood Ashok Nagpure while addressing a press conference in Baramulla said that a huge quantity of arms and ammunition including hand grenades and pistols have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

The SSP said that on Sept 21, the police in Baramulla learned from reliable sources that one Yasin Ahmed Shah, son of Tariq Ahmed, resident of Janbazpura, Baramulla, was missing from his house and has joined the banned terrorist organization LeT/TRF. Accordingly, a case was registered at Police Station Baramulla under relevant provisions of law and investigation was initiated, the SSP said.

A joint team of Baramulla Police, Army and CAPF arrested the said terrorist on 22 Sept during MVCP checking at Thaparpattan, he added. The SSP said that during subsequent checking, arms and ammunition including a pistol, a pistol magazine and eight live rounds were recovered from his possession. The SSP further said that during further questioning of the arrested accused, he revealed the name of his other accomplice namely Pervez Ahmad Shah son of Ali Muhammad resident of Takia Wagura.

Accordingly, joint parties of Baramulla Police, Army and CAPF raided the latter's residence and later arrested him, SSP Baramulla said. He said that during searches, two hand grenades were also recovered from his possession. SSP Baramulla said that on 23 Sept, during further interrogation of terrorist Mohammad Yasin Shah, a pistol, one pistol magazines and eight live rounds were also recovered from his house at Janbazpura.

The SSP further said that he has identified his accomplices as Nagina wife of Manzoor Ahmad Lone, resident of Vijaypura Hajan and Afreena alias Ayat daughter of Gulzar Ahmed Gani, resident of Patpura Shalteng, Srinagar, and on his disclosure, two hand grenades were recovered from their possession. SSP Baramulla further said that on 25 Sept during the interrogation of terrorists Yasin Ahmed Shah and Parvez Ahmad Shah, they mentioned the names of two more accomplices namely Mudassar Ahmed Rather son of Mohiuddin Rather resident of Takiya Wagora and Shaukat Ahmad Malik son of Habibullah Malik resident of Vigila Vigura.

On their disclosure, one Chinese grenade, a pistol, a pistol magazine and eight more live rounds were recovered from their possession, police said. Police said that investigation revealed that the terrorist was working with his five accomplices under the direction of handlers based in Pakistan and was planning to recruit more terrorists and carry out terrorist activities in Baramulla and nearby areas.