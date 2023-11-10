LANDSLIDES SHOOTING STONES BLOCK JAMMU SRINAGAR NATIONAL HIGHWAY AT RAMBAN

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic following mudslides and shooting stones amid heavy rains in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said. Confirming the development, an offficial of the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter that the road was closed for traffic after mudslides at Mehad and shooting stones at T-2 Ramban.

Authorities have pressed men and machinery into service to clear the road and resume it for vehicular traffic. The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police also advised people to avoid journey on NH-44 till the road is cleared for traffic. Meanwhile, reports said that the highway town of Banihal has received the season's first snowfall.

The higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received overnight snowfall while plains in the region were drenched by rains leading to a significant drop in the maximum temperatures. Besides the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, other major roads including Razdan, Zojjila, Kishtwar-Anantnag and Mughal roads have been closed for traffic movement as a precautionary measure.

The higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley including Razdan Pass, Pir Ki Gali, Zojjila Pass, Sinthan Top, Sonamarg and Gulmarg experienced fresh snowfall. The local Meteorological department has predicted an improvement in weather from Friday. The Meteorological department said that weather will be mainly dry from 11th to 17th.