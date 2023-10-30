LAL SINGH BATS FOR SEPARATE JAMMU STATE

Jammu: Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party Chairman Choudhary Lal Singh on Monday called for the creation of a separate state of Jammu, arguing there were stark differences in tradition, language, and culture between Jammu and the Kashmir valley. "There should be a separate Jammu state. Why can't you (Central government) give us a separate state?" Singh said while addressing a rally in Samba district.

"Neither our language resembles theirs, nor our culture, nor do we dress alike. No water flows from Jammu into Kashmir or vice versa," he said.

Singh, a former minister in an erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir government, paid tribute to the Dogras' contributions in the making of the stare, and said, "Dogras have not only shed their blood to establish this state but also safeguarded India's borders. Our forefathers valiantly fought to carve out this state, and our youth currently defend the territory from Siachen to Rajasthan."

He alleged that the Kashmir-based leaders were responsible for a six-decade-long denial of Jammu's rights and said the leaders from the valley usurped the share of jobs that belonged to people of Jammu. "Kashmir-based rulers have not only eroded Dogra culture but also usurped job opportunities. They have exploited Dogras for the past 60 years. They harbour resentment towards us. They overlooked Jammu's tourism potential and deprived the people of Jammu of their rightful entitlements," he said.

"If you stand by me for the next six months, we will bring about a revolution here," said Singh, who was once part of Congress and later BJP, which too he quit to form his own party. Singh criticised the BJP government's discontinuation of widow pensions and the unnecessary demand for certificates. "It has become a government of certificates. Instead of offering solace and comprehensive assistance, the government makes them suffer due to these cards devoid of benefits."