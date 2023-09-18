KOKERNAG ENCOUNTER SECURITY FORCES RECOVER BODY SENT FOR DNA TESTING

Kokernag, Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): Security forces have recovered the body, believed to be of a militant at the site of the encounter in Gadol forest area of Kokernag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district where four security personnel were killed by the militants, sources said. An army spokesman said that security forces believe that the they have recovered a charred body from the site of the encounter.

The army spokesman said that the security forces believe that the charred body belongs to the militant, supported by clothing patterns and other evidence, which is why a DNA test is underway. Simultaneously, efforts are being made to locate the body of the soldier, identified via drone in a separate location, along with pursuit of the second militant, he said.

The anti-militancy operation in Gadole forest area in Kokernag entered sixth day on Monday. At least four security personnel including three top officers have been killed in the encounter which began on Wednesday. The encounter began shortly after the security forces launched a massive cordon and search operation in the area following a tip-off about the hideout of militants in the area.

The operation was launched by the joint forces of. As the joint teams of the security forces comprising the Army's 19 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police approached the suspected area, the hiding militants opened fire on the searching party. In the militant gunfire, Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Donchak and Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat were killed in the militant fire.

Another army soldier who was injured in the gunfire succumbed to his injuries on Friday taking the number of persons killed in the encounter to four. On Saturday, Northern Army commander Lt Gen Dwivedi visited the site of the operation to take stock of the operational preparedness. Hi-tech equipment is being used for surveillance and delivery of firepower in the operation. The Kokernag operation stands out as the third longest operation in the region since 2008.