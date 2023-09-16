KOKERNAG ENCOUNTER DAY 4 NO CONFIRMED MILITANT DEATHS HAVE BEEN REPORTED SO FAR

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen Upendera Divwedi visited the site of the encounter on Saturday as it entered its fourth consecutive day in the Gadol area of Kokernag village in the south Kashmir's Anantnag district. "Although the Indian Army is employing the newest tools and weaponry to trace the militants, there is no conclusive proof that they are still there or that they have managed to escape," a senior army officer said on the condition of anonymity.

The official said, "Drones equipped with AK-47 rifles were deployed, and intermittent fire was seen throughout the day until the operation was suspended due to darkness. Rain also caused the operation to halt during the day."

Additionally, he stated that "para commandos along with an additional 20 companies of jawans have already been sent to the area to search for the hiding militants and the movement is also being closely monitored by helicopters."

"We employed drones to target suspected militants' hiding places while conducting the joint security operation, but as of right now, no confirmed militant deaths have been reported because no one has been spotted," the official added.

Meanwhile, Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the operational situation of the ongoing operation in the Kokernag forest area He was briefed by the ground commanders on the high-intensity operation in which hi-tech equipment was being used for surveillance and the delivery of firepower, along with the high impact of precision fire being used by the forces.

Interestingly, the Kokernag encounter is the largest since August 5, 2019. Prior to this, five security officers, including a Colonel, a Major, and a sub-inspector, were killed on March 30, 2020, during an 18-hour-long encounter in Handwara, north Kashmir.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir police's data, 53 militants have been killed in J&K so far this year. Also, 21 security forces personnel and nine civilians have lost their lives during militancy-related operations.

