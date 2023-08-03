Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): For those who grew up in the 1990s Kashmir, 'Ghulam Mohammad Noor Mohammad Tajrani Kutb', a renowned book shop and publishing house in downtown Srinagar was a household name synonymous with Urdu and Islamic literature in the Muslim majority valley. But in times of kindle and online education, the 45-year-old book shop located at Maharaj Gunj, a historic market in Srinagar is staring at an imminent downfall as it has been reduced to a mere stationary shop.

Mohammad Iqbal, grandson of Ghulam Mohammad, who had set up the shop along with his son Noor Mohammad, has been managing the store for the past 45 years. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Iqbal said that the “oldest” book store has brought them the “default” surname of 'Kitab'(book). Recalling the history of the bookstore, Iqbal said, "My grandfather loved reading. He used to collect manuscripts from far-flung Kashmiri villages and then publish them.

He sometimes traveled on foot, sometimes on horseback, and sometimes on a tonga because there was no public transportation available at the time. He would travel to Lahore (a city in Pakistan) and Lucknow (a city in India), when India and Pakistan were still one country. From there, he would bring books, magazines and other published materials”.

He further said, "There were no radio, newspapers, or television at the time, and the literacy rate was also relatively low. Because of all of this, he (Ghulam Mohammad) wanted to do something to encourage learning and reading in Kashmir”. Iqbal said that his grandfather compiled literary texts from all around Kashmir into books.

He said that 250 books in the Kashmiri language were released by the publishing house. “If they hadn't done it, neither the Cultural Academy nor the Kashmiri department at the University of Kashmir would have existed," he said. While highlighting the contribution of his publishing house in promoting Kashmiri language, he said, "Until 1917, my grandfather and then my father took up the responsibility. The Kashmiri translations of Tarikh-e-Kashmir (History of Kashmir), Quran Sharif, and Ramayana in Kashmiri language was published at our publishing house”.

Iqbal said that his father, Noor Mohammad, set up a press in Lal Chowk to produce Kashmiri literature after the 1947 partition. The press brought from Delhi, was the first press in Kashmir, claimed Iqbal. Over the decline of the noted book store, Iqbal said, "We were too young to carry on my father's legacy when he passed away in 1970.

Due to the poor financial condition, the printing press had to be sold, and today it is only a typical stationery store”. He said that the publishing house had branches at five locations in Srinagar. “All of Kashmir's well-known poets and authors frequented this location, where their books were also sold. They used to get together and share ideas.

Cultural Academy annually hosts a memorial ceremony of my father and grand father and most recently released a Shiraza in honour of Ghulam Mohammad Noor Mohammad,” Iqbal recalled. Over the legacy of the book store, Iqbal said, “We used to trade in pashmina shawls, but people know us more by the surname Kitab because of the efforts of my grandfather and father. And ever since, Kitab has been our surname by default."