Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) : Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that if India and Pakistan do not resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue, then the Kashmiris will suffer the same fate as the Palestinians in Gaza.

Talking to media at NC's Nawa-e-Subh office in Srinagar, Abdullah once again urged India and Pakistan to hold talks on the Kashmir issue. He said that the central government is not willing to talk, even though former Pakistani Prime Ministers Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif have also stressed the need for dialogue.

Abdullah said that the central government should follow the advice of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had said that India can change its friends but not neighbours. Farooq also said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said that issues can be resolved through dialogue and not through war, but where is the dialogue?