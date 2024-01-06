Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Bashir Dada's maiden Kashmiri ghazal 'Cheerith ba haav yass dil, goch me su yaar aasun'(I long for the beloved whom I can speak my heart out to) seems to have come full circle as the writer responds to the controversy around his latest poetry collection 'Hum Chinar Waley hain'(We are the people of the land of Chinars). In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Dada, a renowned poet, writer, playwright, and actor from the Kashmir Valley, shared insights into his illustrious literary career, drama writing, and his prowess in directing and acting.

Known for his sensitive and romantic poetry, Bashir Dada's verses convey a myriad of emotions and loneliness. Dada's first Kashmiri ghazal, "Cherat Beh Hao Yes Dil," marked the beginning of a series of beloved compositions. Hits like "Zarum Ne Durar khada Guwah Chum" have resonated with audiences for over four decades, not only on All India Radio but also on television.

Dada emphasized the importance of choosing language based on the words and audience, whether it be Urdu or Kashmiri. The writer humbly admitted that initially, he didn't appreciate his own work, but the overwhelming positive response from the audience changed his perspective. When asked about the prevalence of "pathos" in his popular Kashmiri ghazals, Dada dismissed any mystery, stating that it is simply the expression of a poet.

Dada emphasized that once a poem is shared with the public, it transcends the poet and becomes an asset of the people, shaping the poet's identity. He also addressed to the controversy around his latest poetry collection, "Hum Chinar Wale Hai," and clarified that any controversy surrounding certain ghazals “lies in the interpretation of the readers rather than the poet's intent”.

Apart from his contributions to poetry, Bashir Dada has written numerous dramas, serials, and telefilms in Kashmiri and Urdu for radio and Doordarshan. Noteworthy productions include "Imaandaar," "Frayad," "Pace maker," "Khudkushi," "Ehsaas," "Shahzad," "Dum Kothar," and "Hoosha Hoosh." His acting roles, especially in "Ujale Ki Dehleez" and "Prawaaz," have left an indelible mark on the audience.

Reflecting on his journey, Dada credited directors like Bansi Kaul, Jay Kishan Zatshi, Bashir Badgami, and Shabbir Mujahid for awakening the actor within him and delivering roles that gained immense popularity. He reminisced about his first acting role in the TV serial "Ujale Ki Dehleez," where his portrayal of Keshu, a college peon, became a household name.