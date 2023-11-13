KASHMIRI WOMAN NIGHAT FAHEEM WINS FIRST OF ITS KIND CAR RACE IN SRINAGAR

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A young woman from Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir has made history in the motorsports of Kashmir by being the first woman from the region to win a local car race, the District Srinagar Auto-X Race, which is believed to be a noteworthy achievement in the sport for a woman.

Nighat Faheem, a local resident from Srinagar has become the first woman from erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state to win the Auto-X Race event. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Nighat said, "This victory is the result of countless hours of dedication and practise”. Nighat said that she has been driving for the past 12 years, “and it is an incredible feeling to be the first Kashmiri woman to win the District Srinagar Auto-X Race."

“It is my second time racing off-road in a Gypsee, and I've been dreaming about this event for a long time. My husband Faheem, an off-road racer, is my inspiration for this historic victory, and I have learned from his videos," Nighat continued. She said that in the modern era, women should “step forward and participate in every possible event to make Kashmir proud”.

Nighat said that she has been an avid auto racer for the past 12 years and is a mother of a 12-year-old daughter. At the recent District Srinagar Auto-X Race, she triumphantly won first place in the "Gypsy category." Her incredible accomplishment has inspired young motorsport enthusiasts throughout the Kashmir valley and brought honour to her family.