Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Kashmiri song 'Kya Kari Korimol' (What Will a Daughter's Father Do) released by Coke Studio Bharat has garnered over one million views on Youtube and is trending in India since its release on Thursday. The song delving into the extravagance at the contemporary fat Kashmiri weddings and the emotions of the family bidding a farewell to the bride has created quite a buzz on social media.

The opening of the song in Kashmiri has been sung by singer Mohammad Muneem and is about the extravagance at the traditional Kashmiri wazwan (Kashmiri cuisine) served to the guests. The singer counts the dishes served to the guests and the parallel emotion of the bride's father on how he copes with the pressure of being among the best men in fulfilling all the demands and needs to make the wedding the best.

The song also features noted Kashmiri folk singer Noor Mohammad, who also delves into the wait of the guests to feast on the wazwan. This is followed by the 'wanvun' (Kashmiri women folk songs) part with the women clad in traditional Kashmiri pherans (gowns) singing a chorus led by singer Aashima Mahajan.

The song is is being widely appreciated mostly by women folk in Kashmir. “It reminded me of the day when I got married. All the events of my wedding unfolded before my eyes, in my mind, while listening to this song,” said Mehroosh Bashir, a banker. As per singer Mohammad Muneem, Kya Karie Korimol traverses the emotional journey of a bride.

“The song reflects the essence of Kashmiri weddings and the pivotal role of Wazwan. We are sure that this song connects us more with the hearts of our listeners,” he said. Noor Mohammad, while rejoicing at the release of the song said, “It has always been an honour for me to collaborate with Muneem or for any national platform.

Coming to Kya Karie Korimol, I take pride in being part of it. I am equally thankful to Coke Studio Bharat for this opportunity and look forward to more such collaborations.” While sharing the song on his feed, a netizen Mubashir Ahmad, wrote: “The wanvun part of the song takes you to a different place. As a Kashmiri, I can relate very well to this song. The lyrics mention the pain of a father, who has to jump into the bandwagon when it is his daughter’s wedding. Loved it, it touched my heart.”