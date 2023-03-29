Kashmiri Pandit’s killing: SIA conducts raids in Pulwama village

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday conducted raids in Achan village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama in connection with the killing of a Kashmir Pandit last month.

An SIA official said the agency conducted raids at Achan in connection with the investigation of the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma, who was shot dead by suspected militants at this native village Achan in Pulwama on February 26. He said the sleuths of the investigating agency assisted by the local police and CRPF carried out the raids.

Sanjay Sharma (40) was working as a bank ATM guard. A team of SIA headed by a DSP rank officer reached the spot and sought information about the escape of the attackers and other aspects of the case from the local people. Sharma was shot at from a close range with three bullets hitting him in the chest. Though he was shifted to District Hospital for treatment, doctors declared him brought dead.

Sanjay Pandit was working as a guard at the ATM of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank's Achan branch and after the situation worsened, he was forbidden to come to work by the police though the bank paid him his monthly salary. Following the tragic incident, locals in the village registered their protest and demanded justice for the slain Pandit.

The attack came days after terrorists had opened fire and injured another man, Asif Ganai, outside a mosque in the Anantnag district. He was rushed to the hospital and survived the attack. Around six Kashmiri pandits were killed in separate incidents of terror attacks last year. In October 2022, a Kashmiri pandit was shot dead by terrorists while he was going to the orchard in south Kashmir's Shopian district.